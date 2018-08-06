Image example Michel Foseu: Blind person no bi know maths figures laik triangle

Pipo weh deh no di see for Cameroon laik Michel Foseu no bi fit know weti be triangle and oda mathematical figures as braille machine for print dem no bi dey.

But Israeli Embassy don dash machine for print dem give Promhandicam school wey be special school for di blind.

Pipo weh deh no di see for Cameroon fit learn mathematics beta, map and get personal cards as Israeli Embassy give dem one machine weh na latest technology for print mathematical figures for Promhandicam school for inclusive education.

Michel Fozeu weh e graduate from dis school (primary and secondary) say before wen deh tok of triangle, map, geometric figures, e bi hard for put'am for braille and deh no bi fit touch'am den read.

We no bi fit draw curve, wen deh tok of pentagon, triangle, we no bi know weti weh e bi only pipo weh deh bi don see'am, Fozeu tok.

Laurent Kibambe Bila Kitengie, boss for Promhandicam school and Central African Braille Printing office say even as deh bi get printing machine for some years now de problem be bi na for print form black to baille, mathematical signs and maps dem.

But de machine weh Israeli embassy dash we fit do all tin,"Na de technology weh e kam with de printer, 'Braille math' di helep for print all dis map, mathematical signs dem and symbols, na de first for Cameroon", Kitengie add.

Dis new printer go change plenti tins dem, "student fit bring e document put'am for de machine for komot'am for braille, and de student go fit learn beta as we fit command de machine for komt triangle, curves and maps dem and compress paper".

Ran Gidor, Israeli Ambassador, say e wan helep Cameroon for get de kana training weh deh get for e kontri weh pikin weh e no di see fit get de kana support weh e need'am for learn.

Israel start for train some teachers for handicap students, promise say deh go send more and donate wheel chair dem weh e correct for handicap pikin dem.