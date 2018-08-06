Image example Dis man for Kano say to decamp from one party to anoda na normal tin.

Discussion evriwia on Monday na how di Kano State deputy govnor Professor Hafiz Abubakar resign comot from goment and wash hand comot di ruling All Progressives Congress APC party.

Some Kano pipo wey speak wit BBC Pidgin yarn say wetin happen dey show say 2019 election go tough well well for di state for north west Nigeria.

Image copyright Hafiz Abubakar Image example Mr Abubakar say di govnor dey do am anyhow

Vincent Ogbodo tok say as Abubakar run go PDP dis dey show say APC power go reduce well well because di former deputy governor na pesin wey get pipo.

"As professor Hafiz comot so, na PDP go enjoy am pass. And I no dey surprised because e follow im political godfather Rabiu Kwankwaso wey dey normal for politics, but dis defection go make am hard for APC to win Kano."

Anoda pesin wey dey follow politics for di state Zakari Ibrahim yarn say di defection no go too affect national politics as some pipo dey think but e go affect di re-election of governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

"Di reason why I tok say e go affect Ganduje be say dis deputy governor wey go dey go join di camp of former governors Ibrahim Shekarau and im godfather Rabiu Kwankwaso so e go hard for APC."

Image example Kano State House of Assembly Complex

PDP Publicity Secretary for Kano, Alhaji Musa Dan Birni tell BBC Pidgin say wetin happen dey show say dia party go fit win di next elections as more important pipo continue to join dem.

"Dis na victory for us because di deputy governor na important person not only for dis state and dis na sign say dis upcoming elections na our own."

APC Publicity secretary Engr Bashir Karaye tok say deputy governor wey comot no go affect dem because dem ready with oda important pipo wey go help dem.

"Already we know say na wetin go happen, and I assure you dis no go affect us because na we pipo want and we go win next elections."