ENDSARS: Yemi Osinbajo don give order say dia own don do

Image copyright Twitter/NigerianHive Image example Nigeria police bin create Special Anti Robbery Squad to fight armed robbery plus violent crimes.

Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo on Tuesday give order to oga police Inspector General Ibrahim Idris to scatter and rearrange Nigeria Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) now-now.

Oga Osinbajo order dey come afta plenti plenti complain wey claim say SARS dey abuse human right.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Vice president Yemi Osinbajo say goment dey chook eye inside di end SARS mata.

Tori from Laolu Akande, di tok tok pesin Osinbajo say di Acting Presido instruct di Inspector General of Police to ensure that any Unit wey go come out from dis re-arrangement process, go get beta sense to gada infomate ontop security mata wey go only avoid and stop armed robbery, kidnapping and arrest offenders wey get ani fin to do wit all dis bad bad tins only.