Image copyright Nana Akufo-Addo/Facebook

Ghana goment sign deal plus Volkswagen (VW) which go make di German car producer set up assembling plant for di kontri.

Di assembly plant go produce about 5000 vehicles yearly for di West African regional market, although this fit increase depending on market demands.

President Nana Akufo-Addo reveal di details of di agreement for joint press briefing as part of di official visit German Chancellor, Angela Merkel who visit Ghana Thursday, 30 August for Jubilee House.

Di President talk say chaw areas dey for bilateral relationship, but he want make dem focus on trade den investment corporation.

Managing Director of VW Africa, Thomas Schaefer waht what dis dey mean be say by January next year locally assembled VW cars go hit di Ghanaian market.

Dis assembly plant wey VW want set up be foreign policy strategy wey Germany want take support African economies den promote development for di continent top.

German Chancellor Merkel dey on three-day visit to Africa to promote investment den corporation plus Africa, she go dey Nigeria today den take round up en trip.