Zamfara attack survivor share how gunmen kill 13 pipo including three of im friends

Image copyright NURA GARSO Image example Deadi bodi of pipo wey die for Zamfara shooting

Gunmen kill at least 13 pipo and injure more than 20 odas for one attack on Wednesday night inside Zamfara State, northwest Nigeria.

One survivor wey di gunmen attack tell BBC News Pidgin on Thursday say against wetin some tori pipo dey report, no be cinema be di place wey di attack happun.

Mukhtar Abubakar Badarawa wey dey receive treatment from im hospital bed say di attack happun for one tea seller wey get TV for im joint so pipo dey come there take tea, chat and watch films.

Badarawa as dem sit down dey take tea and watch television for Zamfara state three of im best friends die from the shootings.

Image copyright NURA GARSO Image example Survivors of di Zamfara attack wey dey receive treatment for hospital.

Badarawa wey get leg injury from gunshots say:

"Dis tin wey happen go live with me for di rest of my life, I sit down with three of my friends, dey take tea and watch film na so we just hear gunshots, all of my friends don die, all three of dem."

"Dem kill 13 pipo overall for wia we sidon and I dey hospital wit 20 odas now, hospital pipo dey try for us and some officials of Zamfara goment don come see us." Im tok.

Di survivor also yarn say di level of security for dia area no good at all, say make goment help dem make di place secure for dem so that dem no go dey fear.

E add say dem no know who di pipo be or where dem come from.