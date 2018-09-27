Image copyright Reuters Image example Before now, Indian law bin say any man wey sleep wit married woman, witout permission from her husband, don commit crime.

India highest court don rule say adultery no be crime again for di kontri.

Dis judgement don cancel di 158-year-old colonial law wey di judge say dey treat women as if dem be man property.

As dem dey read di judgement, Chief Justice Dipak Misra tok say adultery fit be wahala for marriage just like divorce but "e no fit be criminal offence".

Dis na di second colonial law wey Indian Supreme Court don cancel dis month - di court also cancel di 157-year-old law wey bin make gay sex for India crime.

Na one man challenge di law for court. E say di law harsh for men and women and e no make sense.

Who challenge di adultery law?

Last August, Joseph Shine, wey be 41-year-old Indian businessman wey dey live for Italy, cari petition go Supreme Court say make dem cancel di law wey tok say adultery na crime.

E argue say di law dey harsh against men as na dem dey hold responsible for away match.

Mr Shine tok for im petition say di law also "use style harsh against women dem wit di way wey e dey look dem as di property of men dem".

Image copyright EPA Image example Judge say adultery fit be wahala for marriage but "e no fit be criminal offence".

India ruling Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) tok dia own against di petition, dem say adultery suppose remain as criminal offence.

BJP say if dem ban adultery e go affect how marriage suppose dey pure.