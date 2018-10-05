Nobel Peace Prize winner for 2018 na African doctor, rape activist

Image copyright Reuters Image example Ms Murad and Dr Mukwege make "important contribution" to fighting violence against women

2018 Nobel Peace Prize na Congolese doctor wey dey treat women Denis Mukwege and one Yazidi human rights activist for Iraq, Nadia Murad win am.

Di head of Norwegian Nobel Committee, Berit Reiss-Andersen announce on Friday say di two of dem win am for dia work against di use of rape as a weapon of war.

Di Committee say di prize raise awareness of di need to protect women and deal wit pipo wey dey rape.

Dr Mukwege along wit im colleagues don treat tens of thousands of victims. Him na three-time Nobel Peace Prize nominee for im work wit gang rape victims inside Congo

Around 331 pesins including America Presido Donal Trump and organisations na im dem be nominate for di prestigious peace award dis year.

Ms Murad, wey dey 25 year old, endure three months as sex slave for di hands of Islamic State (IS) militants.

Na buy and sell na im dem trade her several time and force to sex and physical abuse during her captivity.