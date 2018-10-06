Image copyright STRINGER Image example President Paul Biya wey don rule Cameroon for nearly 40 years still dey contest against seven odas.

On Sunday October 7 Cameroon pipo go vote for president but fear say internet fit finish laik soap deh for outside and some expert say make kontri pipo bi on de alert.

Internet groups, Internet Without Borders, Paradigm Initiative and Coalition for Access Internet and ADISI Cameroon say since September 22 weh deh launch presidential campaign internet di bad daso.

Image copyright Other

Internet rights groups say goment don refuse for shiddon tok internet block with dem before and afta election day.

But wen rumour say deh go cut internet start, Post and Telecom Minister, Minette Libom Li Likeng say no bi true say goment wan block internet.

Laurence Kibong for Bamenda tell BBC News Pidgin say e don already download e app make deh no kam surprise e.

But some pipo explain say goment no go cut internet but na some kana technical tin weh internet bi e slow and e bi on and off.

De internet rights groups di regret as one provider say deh get problem dey with optic fibre weh e go affect network.

Deh di call on goment for keep e own part for deal, lef connection on, make deh no block internet before or afta election, say for get internet na human right.

Dem no support media player for your device Cameroon elections: 5 tins you suppose sabi about dis 7 October election

Goment don di block internet for Anglophone regions since de crisis start for 2016 and with big tin laik election fear dey say deh fit block'am make pipo no circulate results.

Goment don warn say e go deal with any man weh e cause trouble for dis election, move polling station for some place for de two English speaking regions and de two regions flop with goment forces.