Image example Clement Atanga, constitutional council president

Court hearing begin Tuesday ontop petition against di October 7 Cameroon presidential election.

As mimbas for constitutional council enta, with no protocol deh just start with de first case weh Yondo Black file for Maurice Kamto president for CRM party say constitutional council no bi competent for hear election cases.

For dis case, deh bi wan na say make some minbas for de constitutional council step aside because deh bi too close to ruling CPDM party.

Also dat de make all de mimbas for de whole constitutional council step aside for seka say det di suspect say deh no bi impartial.

Tori be say at leat three party candidates want di Constitutional Council to cancel di election.

CPDM party candidate Maurice Kamto want make dem cancel vote for seven of di ten regions.

Deh lawyers say deh constitutional council no fit put dia two petitions as one because na two different case as deh constitution council bi don already troway de file.

With laik 15 lawyers, Maitre Yondo Black, Claude Assira, Barrister Akere Muna, Ndong Christopher and odas, turn by turn demonstrate why constitutional council no be impartial.

Image copyright PAUL BIYA Image example Cameroon constitutional council start hearing for 18 elation petitions and get for first answer weda deh bi impartial or not.

Kamto defence lawyers say Emmanuel Mbonde weh na council mimba also be mimba for central committee for CPDM and mimba for CPDM political bureau.

Even President for council, Clement Atangana e woman na parliamentarian for CPDM party and oda mimbas weh deh bi too close to CPDM.

For seka dis closeness, de defense for Kamto say make council tok if dem really be impartial.

Image example CPDM party candidate Maurice Kamto want make dem cancel vote for seven of di ten regions.

Barrister Akere Muna say ,"If we no fit fix dis impartiality for constitutional council we no fit fix any tin", Barrister Akere tok.

But de constitutional council say deh no get pawa for challenge competence for council and de mimbas.

Professor Nogle Ngole for de CPDM party say say de parties weh deh submit petition start with aspects weh deh touch, for competence, integrity for mimbas and constitutional council.

But for dem weh deh di defend candidate Biya, deh no di doubt de competence for de mimbas and council and no di quarrel with decision for de council as deh believe for republic.