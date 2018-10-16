Fayose don land EFCC domot to face im warrant

Image copyright Lere Olayinka Image example Wike and Fani-Kayode wey escort Fayose warn di EFCC make dem no maltreat di former Govnor.

Ayodele Fayose, di former Govnor of Ekiti state finally show face for Economic and Financial Crimes Commission office inside Abuja on Tuesday afternoon to submit imsef to Nigeria corruption police.

Rivers state Govnor Nyesom Wike and former Minister of Aviation Femi Fani-Kayode follow Fayose enta di EFCC office for Wuse 2 area of Abuja, wia im go face im warrant.

Image copyright Lere Olayinka Image example Ayodele Fayose

Fayose wey dress like school boy, wear T-shirt wey dem customize "EFCC I'm Here" wit jeans and face cap.

Fayose tell tori pipo wey dey di EFCC office say di commission send dia men come im house, upon say im don alredi gree to submit imsef to dem.

Wike and Fani-Kayode warn di commission make dem no maltreat Fayose.