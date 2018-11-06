"Delete your naked picture from your bobo phone before e too late"

'Make pipo delete dia naked foto and videos from dia bobo or girlfriend phone before e dey too late' na wetin di girl wey her sex video wit one Lagos pastor leak online tell BBC News Pidgin.

Princess Tamara Okpewho bin dey befriend one Apostle Chris Omatsola, di Pastor of Zionwealth of Life Assembly wey bin dey Lekki, Lagos, Nigeria but di seven-month-old relationship end on top claim wey Tamara make say di Pastor bin dey beat her.

Sex video wey dia two do leak for internet and Tamara dey point finger to Pastor Omatsola say na im leak am.

Di 24-year-old girl tok say she dey veri hurt and sometimes, she dey shame to face di world.

But Pastor Omatsola tell BBC Pidgin say how im go leak sex tape wey show im own face inside, say e no make sense.

Police bin arrest di Pastor but dem release am afta im do apology video to im ex, Tamara.

Tamara say di sex video don affect her seriously but she dey move forward. She advise pipo wey get any nude picture or video for dia bobo or girlfriend phone make dem delete am because anytin fit happen and anybodi fit mess you up.

As tins be so, Tamara and her family dey call for justice for di mata because she wan use am as lesson to any man wey dey reason to leak any woman nude for internet.

BBC still try reach di Pastor for more comment but im no gree tok and im don move im church from di Lekki venue go anoda place wey e no gree tok.

no go quick forget di day wey her sex tape leak for internet for di whole world to see but she don learn lesson from am.