University lecturers strike for Nigeria go continue dia strike on Friday afta tok tok to try end or suspend di strike fail last night.

Tori be say di meeting Federal Goment team wey Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige lead bin follow ASUU executives wey di National President, Prof Biodun Ogunyemi dey lead meet on Thursday. Di wey start 3pm and end 8:15 pm no fit reach any conclusion.

Di Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, say goment discussion wit ASUU go continue next week but dem go decide di exact date today, Friday.

Di meeting na to find solution on how to end di ongoing strike and review di September 2017 Memorandum of Action.

Di minister come beg ASUU to put di interests of student into consideration. ASUU president Biodun Ogunyemi tell tori pipo say dem just start di tok tok before meeting adjourned till next week.

Na three reasons dey make university lecturers strike dis time; one na say dem want federal goment to increase moni dem dey give universities; two na say federal goment dey try increase school fees wey student dey pay and three na say dem no want goment to create Education bank.

Mr Ngige earlier tok say di meeting with di university teachers dey come late due to di minimum wage negotiation wey Nigeria Labour congress dey demand.

University lecturers don dey on strike since November 5.