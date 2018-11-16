Image copyright Instagram/@host_mayowa

Fainting Dance na di latest dance for naija but for Kano northwest Nigeria, Islamic police eye full everiwia to arrest anybody wey wan try di dance.

Owner of one dance school wey don dey teach pipo to dance for many years inside Kano say "Dance as u know fit come in different ways or style but this fainting dance after i see am i no like am so i no even give am second thought."

Ali Ali, di founder of Ali Dance school for Kano tell BBC News Pidgin dis one na afterKano State Islamic police - Hisbah ban pipo from dancing di new fall and die dance for di state.

Na on Thursday, Assistant Commander General of Hisbah Mallama Zahra'u tok to journalists again to re-inforce wetin dem tell BBC News Pidgin on Wednesday about arresting pipo wey dey do di new dance.

Kano State Islamic police - Hisbah, say dem ready to arrest anybodi wey dem see dey do di new fall and die dance wey dey reign.

Na on Tuesday video comot wey show some girls with hijab dey do di dance wey come from South Africa.

Some pipo tok say na Kano girls be dat but Hisbah through dia PRO Adamu Yahaya say dem no get any report like dat.

Ali wey don also dey help Kannywood movies wit dia song and dancing scenes, yan say im personally no like di dance after e see di way pipo dey dance am.

"As per wetin Hisbah tok, we have to respect it because na authority dem be. If you see our own dances you go see say na di one wey our Hausa culture and our religion no go too disagree with."

Dis na wetin di dance be like

Kano na one of di states for Nigeria wey get Sharia law and get Islamic police to help enforce the laws.