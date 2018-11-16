Dapchi college don resume school afta Boko Haram kolobi students

Image copyright Getty Images

School don resume fully for di Goment Girls' Science and Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe state, north east Nigeria, nine months afta Boko Haram kolobi 110 girls from di school.

For February 19 2018, Boko Haram bin kidnap di girls but dem later release dem for March 2018, leave only Leah Sharibu.

"I see di students dey chop for di dinning area and 11 students out of di 110 girls wey Boko Haram bin kidnap tell me say security don really improve for di school and even di standard of education beta pass as e be before"

Na so Hanisu Kabir Matazu, di Daily Trust Nigeria newspaper tori pesin wey use im korokoro eyes see say true-true di school don resume tell BBC News Pidgin.

BBC Pidgin bin tok to Hajiya Adama Abdulkarim, di Principal of Goment Girls' Science and Technical College, Dapchi, wey say she go need get approval from Ministry of Education before she chook mouth for di mata.

She also add say anytin wey Matazu tell BBC Pidgin na true.

Afta kidnapping shele for di school, many parents use fear comot dia pikin dem from di school.

But Matazu tok say di school principal, Hajiya Adama Abdulkarim tell am say about 80% of di students and teachers don come back.

Image copyright Getty Images

On top security mata for di school, Matazu say imsef notice say right from di gate, you go begin see different security pipo like Army, Joint Task Force, Civil defence and local hunters wey dey ground for di school.

"Di school principal no dey fear at all say dis kain tin go happen again and she dey redi to continue to dey serve for di school sotay she go retire dia", Matazu add.