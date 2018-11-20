Next Level: Hope dey for Nigeria - Keyamo

Image copyright Festus Keyamo/Facebook Image example Festus Keyamo believe say if Nigerians vote APC again dem go true true carri dem go di Next Level

Campaign for Nigeria 2019 general election don start and different political parties including di ruling APC don release dia agenda. APC say dem promise to carri naija pipo enta di Next Level, but as tins dey wit di change agenda now, di question na weda Nigeria pipo ready to believe im plan for di Next Level.

Difference no too dey between di two mega political parties for Nigeria, na so Abdulkadir Balarabe Musa, former govnor of Kaduna state and political analyst tok. Im also say, if any of di 90 political parties tell you dia idea of di Next Level, you go see say all of dem dey tok di same tin, no difference at all.

Image copyright Buhari 2019 Campaign

But Festus Keyamo (SAN), di Director of Strategic Communication of Buhari 2019 Presidential Campaign, tell BBC Pidgin say, di Next Level campaign na for APC presidential candidate to expand di progress wey im don make since wey e enta power.

According to Keyamo some of di next level project na say more children go benefit from Home Grown feeding program, more youths go follow enjoy di N-Power scheme and dem go build more road plus train system.

Musa say, APC change wey dem bin promise Naija pipo for 2015 na im dey cause wahala for di kontri today sotey, today, "no national unity, no democracy and no development."

"We know say we neva achieve everitin wey we bin plan to achieve, we know, but wit di small moni wey bin dey Buhari hand im achieve plenty tins" Keyamo tok.

Image copyright Sahara Reporters Youtube

In fact all di political parties dey promise change, but di koko of di tok according to Musa, na, "which kain change, wetin be di character of dis change, if you ask dem, dem no go fit tell you."

Still, Musa say, for 2015 e come be like say PDP bin dey safer for Nigerians pass APC, but now for 2018, because of di kain collabo wey PDP put hand inside wit di former heads of state both military and civilian, table don turn. Now even though APC dey bankrupt dem dey safer for di kontri.

Lass lass, im say, make Nigerians forget any hope for change from dis mega political parties and try produce alternative to di two parties.