Nigeria university lecturers go decide weda to end dia strike since November 5 wen dem resume tok-tok wit goment on Thursday .

Di meeting wey go happun for Federal Ministry of Education, Abuja office ministry, na one week afta di November 15 meeting of university lecturers and goment wey no conclude.

" We dey meet today to put finishing touches to di negotiation wey dey on. We go definitely brief di meeting" Deputy Director of Press, for Federal Ministry of Education, Ben Going tell local tori pipo LEADERSHIP

ASUU executives wey di National President, Prof Biodun Ogunyemi dey lead, also confam say di meeting go be continuation wetin dem discuss last week.

Federal Goment team wey Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige lead na im suppose follow meet di striking lecturers on Thursday.

Di meeting na to find solution on how to end di ongoing strike and review di September 2017 Memorandum of Action.

Na three reasons dey make university lecturers strike dis time; one na say dem want federal goment to increase moni dem dey give universities; two na say federal goment dey try increase school fees wey student dey pay and three na say dem no want goment to create Education bank.

University lecturers don dey on strike since November 5.