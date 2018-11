Image copyright Other

Nigeria university lecturers vow to continue dia 19 days strike on Friday until Federal Goment agree to all dia demands.

Oga Chairmo of Academic Staff Union of Universities - ASUU for University of Ibadan, Deji Omole tell local tori pipo dis one afta meeting wey happun on Thursday for Federal Ministry of Education, Abuja office ministry, between goment and lecturers.

Dis na di number two meeting to put finishing touches to di negotiation wey dey on to end di strike mata afta di November 15 meeting of university lecturers and goment wey no conclude.

Oga Omole say di strike na sake of wetin don be like failure of President Muhammadu Buhari-goment to fulfil wetin dey inside di agreement dem sign wit di Union for 2017.

Na three reasons dey make university lecturers strike dis time; one na say dem want federal goment to increase moni dem dey give universities; two na say federal goment dey try increase school fees wey student dey pay and three na say dem no want goment to create Education bank.

As tins dey no meeting don fit find solution on how to end di ongoing strike and review di September 2017 Memorandum of Action.

University lecturers don dey on strike since November 5.

See di pishures wey dey make Nigerian University lecturers strike

Image example Histology lab for Medical Sciences Faculty for University of Port Harcourt

Image example Animal house for department of Plant and Animal Science, University of Port Harcourt

Image example Lecture hall for Faculty of Sciences for University of Portharcourt

Image example New Academic block wey TETFUND dey build for Uniport

Image example Toilet for Block G male hostel Bayero University, Kano

Image example Students hostel Block G for Bayero University, Kano

Image example Classroom for Chemistry department Bayero University, Kano

Image example Lecture hall for faculty of Sciences University of Port Harcourt