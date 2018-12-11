Ghana Police start dey investigate sexual assault of four British schoolgirls at gunpoint for Accra

Image copyright Getty Images

Investigate don begin onto how four British schoolgirls den dema teacher wey visit Ghana for educational tour suffer sexual assault at gunpoint for dema hostel. Ghana Police tell BBC News Pidgin on Tuesday.

Di victims wey dey between age 16 den 17 suffer di attack on Saturday December 8, 2018, dem dey dema hostel when di attacker come there plus gun den assault dem sexually.

Director of Public Affairs for Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of Ghana Police ACP David Eklu say di incident happen for suburb of Accra wey dem dey call am Kokrobite.

"Investigations start into di matter, he den di investigators dey work closely but dem no want give too much information which go fit spoil dema efforts on dis case." According to ACP David Eklu

According to the Sun which be UK based media dem fly di teenagers den dema teachers back to UK on Sunday, December 9, 2018.

Di matter make some people start dey raise concern about how dis go affect di image of Ghana internationally.