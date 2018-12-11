Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI Image example Nigerian moni - Naira

President Muhammadu Buhari office don hala say na fake news say Nigeria goment give order to freeze of bank accounts of main opposition PDP Vice Presidential candidate Peter Obi.

But di confusion wey follow di freezing of opposition vice presidential candidate Peter Obi, bank account unto say di kontri corruption police -EFCC and ICPC draw bodi comot say dem no get hand for di mata, don reach to ask di kweshion, na who and who get power to freeze bank accounts for Nigeria?

Garba Shehu, di tok tok pesin for President Muhammadu Buhari wey post di goment position for twitter also say na lie say goment give EFCC order to raid di house of pikins of opposition presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar.

E get some institutions wey get power to freeze accounts for Nigeria and dem include, Federal Inland Revenue Services (FIRS), Nigeria Courts and Central Bank of Nigeria.

How EFCC fit freeze bank accounts.

According to di Section 34 of di 2004 Act (inside di laws of Nigeria) wey set up di Economic and Financial Commission, di chairman fit give authority to im official to freeze account.

Section 7 say dem go need court oder to fit freeze bank accounts.

But, Former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Deputy govnor, Obadiah Mailafia say, "to dey honest wit you, dem no really get power again."

Di reason for dia be say, wen dem first create EFCC for 2004, e bin get one unit wey dem dey call, National Financial Intelligence Unit, wey all banks dey automatically registered wit.

Dis unit na im bin give EFCC power as dem fit freeze bank account wit or witout court order. But, dis unit dey autonomous now, as dem no dey under EFCC again.

How FIRS dey freeze bank accounts

Inside di law wey create Federal Inland Revenue Service alias FIRS Act, section 31 give am power to use agent of tax payer to helep am recover tax wey di person or company no gree pay. Di agent fit be bank.

For FIRS to freeze account, it must dey related to tax mata, according to sabi pesin for moni mata.

Nigeria Courts fit also block bank accounts

Nigeria courts na im dey in charge of all di laws of di kontri and dem get power to oder any goment organisation or bank to freeze account.

In fact, all di oda institutions wey get power to freeze account go need to get court oder before dem fit do dis assignment.

ICPC

Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) wey be Nigeria anti-corruption agency also get power to freeze any pesin bank account wey den suspect say im dey involved for financial crime. But to do am dem gatz go to court to get oda.

CBN

Central Bank of Nigeria get power to freeze account wey im suspect say na criminal get am or dem dey use am for moni laundering.

"If CBN believe say di account dey against some of im guidelines and directive, dem go close di account witout court oda, but dis kain tin no too dey happun, Mailafia tok.

On Saturday December 8, tok tok pesin, and director of media plus publicity of presidential campaign council for opposition parti PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, do announcement say one of di kontri corruption police don freeze all di bank accounts of Vice President candidate Peter Obi.

Nigerian banks?

Nigeria banks no get any power at all to freeze account. Dia own n just to obey court oda on top di mata.

Mailafia say, if any bank freeze any account, di owner of di account must "force di bank to tok who give am di oder to freeze di account."