Out of all di 8000 athletes wey compete inside di 10-day National Sports Festival wey end Sunday na six years old Deborah Quickpen everibodi dey tok about.

Her dream na to be one of di best female chess player for di world. She follow husle for Chess game inside di 19th National Sports Fevestival wey 35 states for Nigeria follow compete.

'I love to win and I go work hard to represent Africa for di world stage" Deborah Quickpen tell BBC pidgin

She pick interest for di game from small, according to her parents.

How e cari happun be say her papa Quickpen Ben and im Wife Verazini be professional scrabble players and so whenever dem dey practice for Bayelsa State sports centre, dem go cari her go.

Before you know she come dey arrange di game and wen she be three years, she start to train four to five hours afta school.

"Her brain sharp and so I start to teach her how to defend her king and chop odas own"

"Wit di way wey she dey play di game I know say di sky be her starting point" her coach, Bomo Kigihia tok.

Debby as many pipo di call am, dey primary three and she no di allow her game affect studies as she dey top for her class

She represent Bayelsa state as di youngest athlethe wey show face for di National Sports Festival since December 6 until 16 for inside Abuja.