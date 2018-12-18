Image copyright Getty Images Image example Since 2016 credit union sector di suffocate plenti for seka Anglophone crisis as pipo for rural areas no fit put save moni or even pay back dia loans.

Credit unions weh na small bank weh e di serve poor pipo more for rural areas di suffocate as e don loss about 70 billion for seka Anglophone crisis.

"If we fit estimate loss as a whole we fit say de sector don loss about 70 billion francs for two years, weh e include weti de credit union bin get before and weti go get.", Shey Musa Nfor president for Cameroon cooperative credit union league, CamCCUL tok.

Credit Union mimbas na grassroot pipo weh deh don bi for more dan 60 years, di depend on low income weh e di komot na from dia farming, laik corn, beans, di keep goats, fowls and pigs, shey Nfor explain.

Deh pipo weh deh borrow moni don be completely down, for some deh burn dia business, some pipo no fit go farm, some even get tins for sell but deh no fit sell, market no dey.

Even credit union for areas laik Boyo, Bui, Menchum, Momo and Fako Divisions suffer as deh spoil dia buildings, attack officials and steal tings laik computers, di send message for threaten some wen deh wan go ask make pipo pay back loan.

"De whole of de private sector for former West Cameroon na credit union di finance dem, and since de educational sector too don fall, e mean say pipo no fit get money for savings and for pay back loans", Shey Nfor explain.

But, de big problem na say de tax pipo wan credit union for pay tax laik say all tin be normal for de two regions, e add.

CamCCUL boss say for credit union for continue to survive for de key na for solve de Anglophone crisis, so Shey Nfor di call all side for shiddon tok, solve de crisis so dat pipo fit pick up dia small-small activities for wusia deh lefam.

Even for taim, weh credit union di fall, goment agro-industrial company, Cameroon Development Corporation, don loss about 60 million US dollars. Just today workers for Banana sector for Tiko strike as deh di ask for seven moon salary.

Ambazonia fighters don threaten workers cut dia fingers for stop dem for work, as deh fear for dia lives deh don abandon de plantations dem.