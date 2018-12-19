National Assembly, Sai Baba, Dogara, Saraki di oda serere wey make Buhari N8.83trn budget different
"Sai Baba, Sai Baba" na im some lawmakers shout Wednesday afternoon wen Nigeria presido present 8.8trn naira spend moni plan for 2019 alias budget to di kontri national assembly.
As Buhari dey present di budget to joint session of National Assembly wey be House of Representatives memebers and Senators put togeda two lawmakers exchange blows.
- Opposition lawmakers boo President Buhari as im carri 2019 budget go National Assembly
- Nigeria 2019 spend moni plan don ready
Two members of House of Representatives, Bashir Babale and Duoye Diri exchange blows on Wednesday afternoon as Presido Muhammadu Buhari dey present di budget, PMNews and Punch local tori report. According to di report, trouble start wen some lawmakers bring out placards and odas tear dem.
Just wen evribodi tink say tins don settleontop how lawmakers dey behave anyhow, Senators Samuel Ayanwu and Godwill Akpabio enta hot argument.
Tori be say since 2015 wen Buhari dey present spend moni plan to National Assembly joint session, di mata neva roforrofor like dis.
Yakubu Dogara di Speaker House of Representatives and Bukola Saraki di Senate presido na im chair di budget presentation and as im dey read wetin im goment don achieve for di 2018 budget, opposition lawmakers begin boo am.
Presido Buhari present 8.83 trillion naira 2019 spend moni plan wey im call NextLevelBudget. E big pass 8.26 trillion wey im present for 2018 but small pas di 9.12 im finally approve for June 2018.
Di Nigeria president say di spend moni plan of 2019 na $60 dollar per barrel im goment hope say Nigeria fit sell crude oil wit 2.3 million barrels daily production to raise moni for di budget.
Inside di 2019 budget, Nigeria plan to use exchange rate of 305 Naira to $1 dollar to raise moni for di budget and say di 2018 budget of 9.12 trillion dollars don perform reach 67%.
Na 8.26 trillion 2018 budget na im Buhari bin submit for November 2017 but by June 2018 afta long back and forth, im sign 9.12 trillion naira na im lawmakers make am approve.
See di 2019 budget breakdown.
Recurrent - N4.04 trillion
Debt service - N2.14 trillion
Statutory transfer - N492.36 billion
Sinking fund - N120 billion
Capital expenditure - N2.031 trillion
Di Real GDP growth na 3.01 percent and inflation rate: 9.98 percent dem keep am.