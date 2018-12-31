See tori wey don happun for 2018

New Year's Eve: 2018 tori as e waka, see wetin don happun
- 31 December 2018
Plenti tori from Trump yabis say African kontries na sh*t hole, to different times wey Chimamanda scata internet, sex doll tok and herdsmen killings- January to December cari tori boku inside 2018.
- EFCC I don show, Iberiberism, and oda tins wey Nigerian politicians use totori pipo for 2018
- Top weddings wey shake area for 2018
See wetin happun;
Sexdoll baby, Dino Melaye, Snake in di Monkey shadow... Wetin catch your eye inside Nigeria for 2018? 🇳🇬 🇳🇬Posted by BBC News Pidgin on Friday, 28 December 2018
