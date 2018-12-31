New Year's Eve: 2018 tori as e waka, see wetin don happun

  • 31 December 2018
See tori wey don happun for 2018

Plenti tori from Trump yabis say African kontries na sh*t hole, to different times wey Chimamanda scata internet, sex doll tok and herdsmen killings- January to December cari tori boku inside 2018.

See wetin happun;

