Image copyright Twitter Image example Di video wey don go viral for social media wey Nigeria army dey deny

Nigerian army on Monday dismiss video of one soldier wey dey complain of lack weapons to fight Boko Haram wey don go viral ontop social media

Brigadier General Sani Usman wey be army tok tok pesin say na 2014 dat video come out and e no be di true reality of wetin dey happun today for di military.

Many pipo don share di video including di former new media aide to President Goodluck Jonathan.

Na since 2009 Boko Haram don dey cause katakata for Nigeria and oda neighbouring kontris like Niger, Chad and Cameroon.

For November, some army pipo wey dey fight Boko Haram release video wey tok say at least 100 soldiers die from Boko Haram attack. Dem also complain about dia equipment of di video.

Dis wan happen after army announce say dem don buy new equipment to fight Boko Haram.

Boko Haram don kill more than twenty thousand people and pursue millions of others from dia house for dia eight-year insurgency for several countries for Lake Chad region.