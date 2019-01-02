Image copyright National Identity Management Commission

Nigerians and foreigners wey get right to work for di kontri no go fit access goment services from January 1 2019 if dem no get National Identification Number, according to authorities.

Di National Identification Number na part of measure to prevent both double identity and protect kontri pipo against identity tiff-tiff.

Na former Nigeria president Goodluck Jonathan launch am for 2014 and tok say Nigerians gats have am if dem wan vote for 2019, but oga Jonathan don comot office since 2015 and President Muhammadu Buhari wey take-over still dey go ahead wit di arrangement.

Dis na three basic things wey you suppose know about di National Identification Number

1.Di National Identity Management Commission na im dey issue di National Identification Number. He dey unique to one pesin and na im dey go use verify pesin identity.

2.Di number dey important to adopt pikin, buy things wey go make waka easy, get driver's license, to collect Permanent Voters Card, to pay tax, to collect pension, employ pipo and to do moni transactions like open bank account.

3.Di National Identification Number go dey important to collect National Electronic Identity Card wey pipo go use for identification, travel and payment.

According to di National Identity Management Commission - NIMC wey dey in-charge of di National Identification Number, na for September 12 2018 Federal Executive Council., President Muhammadu Buhari chair n aim e approve di new digital identity plan for Nigerians.

Di goment plan na say all Nigerians and legal residents must use NIN from January 1, 2019.

Di idea of di National Identification Number na to access all di information about kontri pipo easilyeasily from di National Identity Database so institutions fit easily verify all your details whether for travel or moni waka.

Engr. Aliyu Aziz, Director-General of NIMC tok say dis scheme dey supported by the World bank and he go put Nigeria among kontris wey get reliable identity system and e go help proper planning and budgeting.