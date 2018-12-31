Image copyright Getty Images

No be today medical sabi pipo begin sama warning say smoking of shisha no good for pesin bodi at all.

Di latest warning dey come from some medical sabi pipo for Sharjah and Abu Dhabi wey find out say shisha worse pass cigarettes. Di researchers warn say di kain sickness wey shisha smoking fit cause, worse pass cigarette own.

Many young pipo tink say shisha beta pass cigarettes because water dey 'filter' di smoke wey dem dey smoke from shisha but no be so at all.

Dis na 5 tins wey make shisha bad pass cigarettes.

1. One drag of shisha na di same di tin as one whole packet of cigarette

Image copyright Getty Images

Dr Noordin Wadhvaniya wey be respiratory Doctor for Dubai tok say pesin wey take just one drag of shisha na di same as pesin wey smoke one full packet of cigarette.

Image copyright Getty Images

2. Shisha no get filter

Ms Ayesha Mohammed wey be one of di sabi pipo wey do di research tok say Shisha no get any filter like cigarretes. As e no get any filter, e mean say plenti harmful metals wey fit cause cancer fit enta di lungs sharp sharp.

Image copyright Getty Images

3. Shisha get harmful metals pass cigarettes

Di medical sabi wey do dis new research sample tobacco cigarettes and shisha to know which one get bad metals pass. Dem find out say di level of one metal wey dem dey call nickel high well-well inside shisha, even though di level of iron na almost di same inside cigarettes and shisha.

4. Shisha smokers dey inhale more chemicals pass cigarettes smokers

One of di bad chemical wey dey inside shisha na uranium and pipo wey dey smoke shisha well well don pass di limit of dis bad chemical wey dia bodi suppose take. Dr Noordin Wadhvaniya wey be Doctor for Dubai tok say pipo wey dey smoke shisha dey consume 26 times more dan di limit of uranium wey dia bodi fit take. Dis kain chemical fit cause serious for pesin kidney and lungs.