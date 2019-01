Image example Madam Ezekwesili dey campaign for presidency under di Allied Congress Party of Nigeria

Dr Oby Ezekwesili enta streets to launch her official presidential campaign on Monday for Karu, Abuja Nigeria wit road waka wey cari her enta market.

Madam Ezekwesili dey promise say she go focus on Nigeria economy and stop di way di kontri dey depend on oil.

Madam Ezekwesili wey be powerful voice wey dey campaign for di release of di Chibok girls join di 2019 general election race as one of di woman presidential candidates wey go challenge Presido Buhari for di February 16 election.

She believe say di bad economy na di main tin wey cause plenti kata kata for di kontri.

Image example Some market pipo show for di launch of di campaign

She also wan create funding for technology businesses wey go help young pipo for di kontri.

Locals, volunteers and some activists show for di launch of di campaign but di numbers no too plenti like dat.