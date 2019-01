Image copyright Getty Images Image example Some men feel say most men no go use di paternity leave do anytin wey get head

Some Nigerians don begin ask goment to make am law for men wey dey work for both public and private sector to get paternity leave as fathers of new born pikins.

Dis debate don dey go on for some time now, sotay for May 2018, one lawmaker Edward Pwajok carry di bill go di Nigerian House of Representatives. Oga Pwajok argue say if goment begin grant Nigerian men paternity leave, e go help dem to look afta dia new born pikin and dia wife. But di House no gree hear all dat tok, dem reject di bill .

So wetin go come happun to some men for di kontri wey dey struggle to help dia wife wey just born because dia office no gree give dem small break?

What about some men wey even feel say paternity leave na waste of time?

Nigeria lawmakers claim say Nigeria neva redi for dat kain law. Di House say na woman dey carry di pikin for nine months so na only woman suppose dey collect maternity leave.

'I neva sleep well since 5 months wey my wife born pikin'

"Yes o, very important!"

Sam Ejiwunmi wey be Communication strategist and Academic staff for di University of Lagos, Nigeria, say since im wife born dia second pikin, im neva sleep beta sleep for five months now.

"Since me and my wife born our new pikin, na di two of us dey take care of am, but my wife go sleep small during di day. Me as my office no give me paternity leave, I go still go office go hustle for my family.

Man pikin go reach house afta dat, change diapers, play with baby and still try do small office work wey I carry come house. Na man and woman dey involve wen pikin just come dis life, so na man and woman suppose get leave from wia dem dey work", Sam Ejiwunmi tok.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Paternity leave fit help papa bond wella wit im new pikin

Nicholas Eremiokhale dey among di few pipo wey get luck to dey work for office wey dey gree give new papa dem, paternity leave.

"My office give me two weeks wen my wife just born. I use my paternity leave do house work, go market for my madam come even follow her chop out of di peppersoup wey dem give her to help her belle heal", Nicholas tok.

James Ikuku wey just marry tok say im go like collect five days paternity leave wen im wife born. Im say e good make husband dey with im wife to support her for those few days immediately afta she born.

Seun Oyajumo neva marry and im no get any pikin but wen im become pesin papa, im say im go like make im office give am ten working days as paternity leave.

'Nigerian men go use dia paternity leave dey branch beer parlour'

For some oda Nigerian men, dem believe say paternity leave no make sense.

One young man wey no gree make we write im name tok say Nigerian men no go use di leave do beta tin.

"Afta pesin close from work, face heavy traffic finish, mama dem go go house to arrange tins for dia family but papa dem go branch beer parlour, dey gist football and politics mata."

Anoda young man wey only give im name as Anowa, say im no want any paternity leave because some pipo go take am plenti times and dat one no dey gel.

Di men wey want paternity leave tanda dey look goment to see weda dem go chook mouth for di mata again.