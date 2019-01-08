Image example Dis na di Daily Trust head office for Abuja wey di army storm

Nigeria army don release Uthman Abubakar wey be regional Editor of Nigerian newspaper, Daily Trust.

On Sunday 6 January, Army bin storm di newspaper head office for Abuja, afta dem first go dia Maiduguria pack all dia office equipment comot, move evribodi out come lock up dia office.

Daily Trust Investigation Editor, Nurudeen Abdallah wey confam di release tok say Abubakar dey stable condition but im phone still dey wit di military. Im say dem go pursue di mata to di last, say di struggle neva ova.

Army explain say dem raid dia office unto claim say di newspaper do tori wey leak military secrets but Nigeria presidency warn dem make dem vamose from di office.