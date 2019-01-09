Image copyright Getty Images Image example Di couple get four pikin togeda

Jeff Bezos, di oga kpatakpata of technology company, Amazon dey divorce im wife Mackenzie afta dia 25 years marriage.

Bezos and Mackenzie announce di tori inside joint statement wey dem share for Twitter on Wednesday January, 9 2019.

Di couple say even though dem dey divorce, dem go continue to live dia lives as padi and if dem bin know say dem go divorve afta 25 years, dem go still do am again.

According to Bloomberg Billionaire Index, 54 years-old Bezos na di richest man for world and im net worth dey around $137 billion.

Di couple get four pikin togeda and one of dem dey adopted.