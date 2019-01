Image example BBC World Service Executive Director Jamie Angus

Nigeria Presido Muhammadu Buhari don draw ear give tori pipo alias journalist for di kontri make dem dey put extra effort to report correct informate.

Presido Buhari tok dis one on Wednesday wen BBC World Service Executive Director Jamie Angus go vist am inside Aso Rock for Abuja.

BBC Africa bin arrange Fake News conference wey dem use yan how tori pipo go take tackle as fake news dey spread for Nigeria.

Oga Buhari hail BBC as dem dey torchlight tori well well before dem report am.

Image copyright Other

Nigeria president also cut cap for BBC for di one wey dem dey tell tori give communities inside Hausa language across di Sahel region, and as dem begin tanda for Nigeria dey do news and programming wit Igbo, Yoruba and Pidgin.

Di presido still add say make tori pipo wash hand comot from fake news for di kontri.

BBC World Service Executive Director Jamie Angus wey lead di BBC team explain give di Nigerian leader say dem get ogbonge plans to cover di upcoming elections inside di kontri, including state govnorship debates.