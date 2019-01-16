Image copyright Nigeria Immigration

Those wey no get national identity number, no go get Nigeria new electronic international passport, according to Comptroller General of Nigeria Immigration Service, Mohammed Babandede

"If you live for Nigeria and you neva get your national identity number, know say you go fit get dis new passport" - Oga Babandede tell BBC Pidgin for interview on Wednesday inside Abuja.

E say plan dey ground for Immigration Service to start to issue di passport for February to Nigerians.

"Nigeria bin introduce biometric passport eleven years ago, last year we get conference come decide say make we update our current passport and also listen to di cry of Nigerian wey live for obodo oyibo wey want passport wey go dey for ten years."

Di new passport wit ten-year validity wey Nigerian goment launch on Tuesday go cost Nigerians 70 thousand Naira to get am, While those wey dey live abroad go pay 230 dollars.

London, Abuja, Lagos, Kano and Port Hacourt go be di first ogbonge cities to get di new passport, di oga of Nigeria Immigration Service tok.

Image example Comptroller General of Nigeria Immigration Service, Mohammed Babandede

Nigeria new electronic passport get ten years life span wit ogbonge security feature like self tracking application.

Di passport get three part, di one wey all Nigerians dey use, di diplomatic one and di one for government officials

Di one for diplomats and goment officals, go dey available from di di 1st of June dis year.

No national identity number, no new passport!

According to Comptroller General of Nigeria Immigration Service, Mohammed Babandede Dis na because di number dey important as e go epp make sure say di security feature wey dey di passport work wella.

Babandede say di security feature for di passport na ogbonge one and dat if any Nigerian wey hold di passport commit any crime for any kontri, dem go quick catch am because of di national identy number.

E further explain give say im office di work wit National Identity Management agency to make sure say those wey dey abroad do dia registration and get di national identy number before dem give dem di passport.

How far wit di old Passport?

Di old passport still dey valid, dat is to say e still dey authentic.

And even those wey wan renew dia passport go get di old one as Immigration service neva start to di issue di new one.

E say Nigerians go di use both di old and new ones togeda until di time wey di tenure of di old one expire.

"My advise be say make Nigerians no rush at all.

Di old one and di new one go di work togeda, im assure.