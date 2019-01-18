Image example Uche Nwosu port from APC go AA wia im dey contest to be Imo State Govnor

Ifeanyi Araraume of APGA, Hope Uzodimma of APC and Emeka Ihedioha of PDP wey collect invitation finish, even promise to attend di BBC Igbo governorship debate on Friday for Imo State southeast Nigeria fail to show face for di debate.

The only candidate wey get mind show faces to tok im mind for di debate na Uche Nwosu of the Action Alliance.

Tori be say wen di debate start di three candidates sama give di BBC News Igbo Editor, Adline Okere say dem dey road dey come di debate but las-las no show face till di end of di debate.

BBC go do ten govnorship debates across Nigeria

As Nigeria dey get ready to do general election for dis 2019, BBC Africa language services go host ten govnorship debates for Igbo, Hausa, Pidgin and Yoruba from January 10.

Di debate na for candidates wey wan occupy seat of govnor for di different states, to face each oda sell dia market, and also for pipo to meet dem korokoro and discuss things like economy, education, security, godfatherism, woman vote, how young pipo go vote and oda ogbogbotibo.

As million upon million of Nigerians go go out to vote, BBC Africa go send over 50 reporters to cover elections and na di largest wey any international broadcaster go send out to report di elections.

For di first time, BBC go do pre- election fact checking project wey go fit confam or scata wetin di candidates dey tok. Audiences go fit sabi through all di digital and social media platforms wetin dey happun. In addition, Global Reality Check go torchlight all di various debates for di kontri.

BBC Africa go present election tori for all di social media channels and digital videos for bbcafrica.com