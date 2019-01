Abuja Federal Court di hear case for Southern Cameroons leaders weh deh bin disappear for Nigeria and later appear for Cameroon.

CNN and Partners Law Firm confirmed for BBC News Pidgin say Barristers Fru John Nsoh and Ndong Christopher defence counsel for Sisiku Julius Ayuk Tabe dey for hearing.

Barristers Femi Falana and Abdul Oroh bin drag Nigerian goment for court for seka say deh take Southern Cameroons Leaders, Sisiku Ayuk Tabe and nine odas forcefully from Nigeria to Cameroon.

Sisiku Ayuk Tabe and nine odas bin disappear from from dia meeting place for Nera hotel for Abuja and later appear for Cameroon for January 2018.

Femi Falana and Abdul Oroh weh deh Southern Cameroons leaders di families request say make deh join defend dem bin tell Cameroon military court say make deh try dia clients for de place weh deh arrest dem.

De defence counsel add say military court no get pawa for try de leaders since deh say deh no bi Cameroonians, deh bin tell court say deh bi Ambazonians.

From Abuja deh action go bi again for Yaoundé military court weh de defence counsel go try for proof say dia clients no bi Cameroonians for hearing for number seven day for February.

Anglophone crisis weh e start 2016, take different direction wen de leaders Sisiku Ayuk Tabe and others declare dia new kontri, Ambazonia for number 1 day for October 2017.

Goment answer back with arrest and lock dem, na so de crisis turn to war as de pipo weh deh wan form dia own kontri take guns for fight army

Just now na more dan 473,000 pipo run go oda parts for kontri, 30,000 go Nigeria, deh kill more dan 2000 civilians and more di die everi day.