Authorities confam on Wednesday say Lassa fever - di sickness wey one kind of rat dey cause - don enta town again across eight states inside Nigeria.

Chikwe Ihekweazu, di oga of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control say 60 pipo don get di fever.

Dr. Ihekweazu say at least one pesin don die for Edo, Ondo, Bauchi, Nasarawa Ebonyi, Plateau and Taraba states sake of Lassa Fever.

Rat wey get plenti breast na im dey give lassa fever, according to sabi pipo for bodi mata.

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control say dem don set emergency response service sake of di sickness wey bin kill reach 90 pipo around dis time last year.

Tori be say di fever no get cure; e dey enter from one person to anoda person bodi water like sweat, piss or saliva of sick people. Human being fit also get di disease if dem eat food wey rat shit on top.

Di name Lassa fever come from one town inside northern Nigeria where di fever first comot for 1969. Di fever dey catch plenty people but e never ever reach dis kain level before.

To always get clean habits and clean environment na im be di best way to avoid Lassa fever, and anybodi wey feel say e get fever, make e rush go hospital go check im bodi, na wetin Nigeria Centre for Disease Control dey advice.