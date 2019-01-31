BBC Governorship Debate for Rivers State: Pipo ask kweshions plus tok dia mind for social media
- 31 January 2019
BBC Pidgin Governorship Debate for Rivers state, Nigeria, become one of di big trends on Thursday.
Na afta candidates from four political parties yan wetin dem get for mind for matas wey concern youth employment, light, traffic and security, plus oda tins.
- Sharp facts you suppose know about Rivers State #BBCGovDebate
- Who no show for di BBC Governorship Debate wey happun for Rivers State?
Pipo from social media, facebook and twitter follow tok dia own inside di mata.
Dis na kweshions from social media to di candidates.
#BBCPidginDebate This is to gov Wike. In one of the debate in 2015, u said u were going to cut down d cost of governance, how have u been able to archive or implement this?— Olungweonwi Amos Amigo (@tuk2amigo) January 31, 2019
End of Twitter post by @tuk2amigo
Welcome to di live #BBCGovDebate for Rivers State. Di candidates dey ground, di questions dey ready, di audience don show and di ground don set. Una Welcome.Posted by BBC News Pidgin on Thursday, 31 January 2019
End of Facebook post by BBC News Pidgin
Welcome to di live #BBCGovDebate for Rivers State. Di candidates dey ground, di questions dey ready, di audience don show and di ground don set. Una Welcome.Posted by BBC News Pidgin on Thursday, 31 January 2019
End of Facebook post 2 by BBC News Pidgin
Welcome to di live #BBCGovDebate for Rivers State. Di candidates dey ground, di questions dey ready, di audience don show and di ground don set. Una Welcome.Posted by BBC News Pidgin on Thursday, 31 January 2019
End of Facebook post 3 by BBC News Pidgin
Welcome to di live #BBCGovDebate for Rivers State. Di candidates dey ground, di questions dey ready, di audience don show and di ground don set. Una Welcome.Posted by BBC News Pidgin on Thursday, 31 January 2019
End of Facebook post 4 by BBC News Pidgin
Welcome to di live #BBCGovDebate for Rivers State. Di candidates dey ground, di questions dey ready, di audience don show and di ground don set. Una Welcome.Posted by BBC News Pidgin on Thursday, 31 January 2019
End of Facebook post 5 by BBC News Pidgin
One question wey di state pipo really wan know na wia dia state Govnor Ezebunwo Nyesom Wike, enta as dem no see am for di debate.
Welcome to di live #BBCGovDebate for Rivers State. Di candidates dey ground, di questions dey ready, di audience don show and di ground don set. Una Welcome.Posted by BBC News Pidgin on Thursday, 31 January 2019
End of Facebook post 6 by BBC News Pidgin
Abeg I wan ask our candidates, we dey observe say police dey kill students too much during protest and govt. no dey chuk mouth for the matter. How uma fit help this matter— Prof Mayor (@_Profmayor) January 31, 2019
End of Twitter post by @_Profmayor
Welcome to di live #BBCGovDebate for Rivers State. Di candidates dey ground, di questions dey ready, di audience don show and di ground don set. Una Welcome.Posted by BBC News Pidgin on Thursday, 31 January 2019
End of Facebook post 7 by BBC News Pidgin
Dear @DumoLuluBriggs and @GovWike don't you think it is not wise not to participate in the BBC @bbcnewspidgin Governorship Debate in Rivers State?#BBCGovDebate #BBCPidginDebate— Unlimited Realms (@DaniSeme2) January 31, 2019
RT: @WakeUpPHCity @PhAtms1 @everythingPH @Wazobia_FM@tutuofPH @daviqy_sabad @TouchPH @EbenezarWikina pic.twitter.com/xNiBJizXLd
End of Twitter post by @DaniSeme2