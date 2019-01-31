BBC Pidgin Governorship Debate for Rivers state, Nigeria, become one of di big trends on Thursday.

Na afta candidates from four political parties yan wetin dem get for mind for matas wey concern youth employment, light, traffic and security, plus oda tins.

Pipo from social media, facebook and twitter follow tok dia own inside di mata.

Dis na kweshions from social media to di candidates.

Skip Twitter post by @tuk2amigo #BBCPidginDebate This is to gov Wike. In one of the debate in 2015, u said u were going to cut down d cost of governance, how have u been able to archive or implement this? — Olungweonwi Amos Amigo (@tuk2amigo) January 31, 2019

One question wey di state pipo really wan know na wia dia state Govnor Ezebunwo Nyesom Wike, enta as dem no see am for di debate.