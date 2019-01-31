BBC Governorship Debate for Rivers State: Pipo ask kweshions plus tok dia mind for social media

  • 31 January 2019
Govnorship candidates

BBC Pidgin Governorship Debate for Rivers state, Nigeria, become one of di big trends on Thursday.

Na afta candidates from four political parties yan wetin dem get for mind for matas wey concern youth employment, light, traffic and security, plus oda tins.

Pipo from social media, facebook and twitter follow tok dia own inside di mata.

Dis na kweshions from social media to di candidates.

One question wey di state pipo really wan know na wia dia state Govnor Ezebunwo Nyesom Wike, enta as dem no see am for di debate.

