Image example Ogboru, Okowa, Omu, Obire and Esanubi

BBC Pidgin Govnorship debate for Delta state dey shele for Asaba, Delta State for 7 February, 2019.

Na five candidates go show for di debate.

Image example Sen. Dr. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa

Sen. Dr. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa

Sen. Dr. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa na di current guvnor of Delta State. Im na Ika man wey come from Owa-Alero for Ika North-East local goment area and im na first pesin from Anioma to become guvnor for Delta State.

Dem born am on 8 July, 1959. Im go Medicine and Surgery for University of Ibadan, graduate wit MBBS degree for 1986.

Im first work afta school na wit Bendel State Hospitals Management Board as Medical Officer. Later, im enta private practice as Director Victory Medical Centre Igbanke for 1986.

Sen. Dr. Okowa start im political waka as secretary for Ika local goment, afta im come become di chairman of Ika North-East local goment for 1991-1993.

Im be Delta North coordinator of Grassroots Democratic Movement GDM, before in later join di Peoples Democratic Party PDP for 1998 wia im work for former Guvnor James Ibori campaign for 1998/1999.

Okowa serve as Commissioner for different ministries; Agriculture and Natural Resources July 1999-April 2001; Water Resources Development April 2001 - May 2003; and Health September 2003- October 2006.

For 2007 im resign as commissioner to contest for PDP Guvnorship primaries. Later dat year, im become secretary to Delta State Goment.

E win Delta North senatorial district election for 2011 under PDP and for 2015, im contest again for Guvnor come win.

Sen. Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa wey be di guvnorship candidate for PDP dey seek second term for office as guvnor and im go follow participate for di BBC Guvnorship Debate wey go hold for Asaba for 7 February, 2019.

Image example Chief Great Ovedje Ogboru

Chief Great Ovedje Ogboru

Chief Great Ovedje Ogboru na number 4 out of 16 pikin. Dem born am on 10 April, 1958 for Port Harcourt to Ogboru family of Abraka. Im na Urhobo man.

For 1980, Great Ogboru enta Lagos go hustle. At 25 years, im start im own business Fiogret Ltd wey be frozen fish trading company.

Di company enta different different business like furniture production, shipping and even bureau de change operations.

For 1990, accuse land im head say im get hand for coup plot against Gen. Ibrahim Babangida but for 1999. Di accuse make Ogboru go exile for UK from 1990 to 2000. Im later move to Angola and Namibia. But for 1999, Gen. Abdulsalam Abubakar goment clear im name.

As im dey exile for UK, im go Chartered Institute of Marketing London. Im also go Huron University of South Dakota, London Campus for MBA, den im come get Masters degree for International Relations from University of Kent in Canterbury.

Im believe say di Delta State dey very poor situation and tins must change. Na dis make am contest Guvnorship position since 2003 for different different political parties. Im contest as guvnorship candidate for Alliance of Democracy for 2003, Democratic Peoples Party for 2007 and 2011 and for Labour Party for 2015.

Now Great Ogboru na di guvnorship candidate for di All Progressives Congress APC Delta State.

Image example Chief Brandon Omu

Chief Brandon Omu

Chief Brandon Omu na di Guvnorship candidate for All Grand Alliance Party, Chief Brando Omu na Isoko man we come from Igbide for Isoko South local goment and na 30 September, 1973 dem born am.

Chief Brando Omu read Accounting for University of Benin.

Di All Grand Allaince Party AGAP Guvnorship candidate na member of Institute Chartered Accountants of Nigeria ICAN. Im get managing and leadership experience as im don be Accounting supervisor, General Manager, Director of finance, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer for many companies. Im be di Managing Director/CEO of Zazznee Nigeria Ltd wey be engineers and contractors for Delta State.

Im don also win many awards and recognition for im work like Pan African Youth Movement Ambassador Award of Excellence, Top Security Watch Award of Excellence, Nigeria Niger Delta Awards as Exemplary Leader, Global Peace Mission Annual Certificate of Peace Ambassador and di Who's Who in Delta State Certificate.

Brandon Omu wan be guvnor for Delta State because im wan "create employment wey be say evri senatorial district go get one massive industry wey go look at di advantage wey those places get to create jobs wey go soak up di labour market."

Image example Dr O'diakpo Obire

Dr O'diakpo Obire

Dr O'diakpo Obire na di guvnorship candidate of Progressive People's Allaince PPA for Delta State.

Im na Urhobo man wey come from Ovu Inland for Ethiope East local goment and na for 12 July, 1973 im enta dis world.

Dr. O'diakpo Obire get Masters degree for Leadership and Strategy, MBA (Business Management and Strategy) and Ph.D for Finance & Financial Management Services.

Obire na di President of Greater Delta Foundation and President for Hatfield Group wey get different business from hotel, agriculture, construction, engineering, manufacturing and security equipment services for Delta State.

Di Progressive People's Allaince Candidate say, "I wan be Guvnor because dem don too cheat our pipo and we wan end di matter of these few pipo wey dey gada chop our money say na dem get Delta."

Image example Frank Ufuoma Esanubi

Frank Ufuoma Esanubi na di Guvnorship candidate for African Action Congress AAC.

On 7 February 1978 Frank Ufuoma Esanubi enta dis world and im be Urhobo man from Aghalokpe for Okpe local goment area.

Im get two Masters degrees wey be M.Sc Financial Management from Herriot Watt University, UK and MBA from Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ogun State.

Frank Esanubi na member for Chartered Accountants of Nigeria ICAN, Association of Chartered Certified Accountants ACCA, UK and Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria CITN.

Di AAC Guvnorship candidate don do teacher work, work for hotel, bank, Nigerian Breweries before im enta di oil and gas industry work for Elf Petroleum Nigeria Ltd and Chevron Nigeria Ltd.

Frank Esanubi start politics waka wen im serve as treasurer and Chairman for Chevron branch of di Senior Staff Workers Union PENGASSAN.

Frank Esanubi na di current deputy president of PENGASSAN.

Im say one of di tins wey dem go do to solve unemployment problem na say "evri graduate wey finish for university or Polytechnic as soon as you finish NYSC, we go hammer you wit one million naira make you take start business because we know say di work no dey ground right na."

To hear more of wetin all dis candidates dey plan, join BBC Pidgin for Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to hear am live on 7 February, 2019.

Image example John Ewere Ogheneovo Akwara

Dr John Ewere Ogheneovo Akwara na di Guvnorship candidate for Social Democratic Party - SDP

Di guvnorship candidate for Social Democratic Party SDP wey dey participate for di BBC Guvnorship Debate wey go happen for 7 February, 2019 for Asaba, Delta State.

Im from di three senatorial district do Delta as im mama come from Agbor for Ika- South Local goment, im papà come from Abraka for Ethiopia East Local goment and im come marry Isoko woman from Delta south. Di man na medical doctor wey get Divine Care Hospital Sapele for Delta State.

Before im start in own medical practice, im bin don serve di state goment as Medical doctor and grow to become Chief Medical Officer of Sapele central hospital

Dr. Akwara na grass root politician wey bin don contest for guvnor for 2015 and im don stand again. Before now im bin don work for former Guvnor Uduaghan campaign for 2007 and 2011.

Akwara believe say dis time around, na operation rescue Delta e dey on now to develop di state pass wetin dey now, say na 60,000 naira minimum wage e go pay workers if im win.