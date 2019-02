Image copyright The Buhari Centre Image example Buhari meet di Business community inside Lagos House, Marina

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday inside Lagos tok say im goment economic policies dey make di desired impact and di steady growth wey im say dey happun for inside Nigeria economy for di last three years, na evident.

Wen im dey tok for one town hall meeting wit Business community inside Lagos, President Buhari say don kepe im promise to boost di economy, through blocking leakages inside goment purse, increasing spend money for projects and increase how dem dey make money, and im di make Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP), among odas.

''I firmly believe say our economic policies don dey begin to make di desired impact. Economic growth don resume and is continuing to improve."

Buhari meet di Business community inside Lagos House, Marina as part of im APC presidential rally on Saturday.