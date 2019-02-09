Image copyright Nyesom Wike

Rivers state govnor Nyesom Wike dey laugh di All Progressive Congress after Supreme Court stop di party from contesting di 2019 elections for di State.

Di govnor yab APC during im campaign for Emohua Local Government Area.

According to him, APC don desperate now and im party di Peoples Democratic Party no get any opposition for di coming elections for di state.

"Dem don desperate now , if dem like make dem join any oda group, dem no go ever exist, no party dey di state other dan di PDP."

"Make we no take tins for granted, make we make sure say we do everything possible to protect and defend our votes." Na wet in di govnor tok be dat.

Meanwhile, APC don tok say dem dey chook eye inside di judgement.

"No be di kain judgement wey bin look forward to base on di facts wey we dey aware of, di only option now na for us to look am again to see anoda way wey dey legal." Na wetin di party tok-tok person Lanre Issa -Onilu tell tori pipo be dat.

Di state High Court bin cancel di ticket of all di candidates of di Rivers APC on 7 January.

Di Court of Appeal on 4th February give wetin dem call stay of execution ontop di judgement of di Federal High Court (FHC).

Wit dis latest Supreme Court ruling APC no fit contest 16 February general election for 13 House of Reps seats and 3 senate seats for Rivers State.