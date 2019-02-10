Image copyright Getty Images

As Nigeria pipo dey ginger to go vote on Saturday February 16, President Muhammadu Buhari dey remind im kontri pipo one more time on how im war against corruption dey important and why im need anoda four years to complete im fight.

Oga Buhari say, im no believe in siddon look or say tins too difficult to achieve and dat na why im dey ask im kontri pipo to give am "anoda four years to serve dem."

According to am any "policy programme wey no get fight against corruption as di koko, im destiny na to fail."

Fight against corruption suppose be di base wey di kontri go take build im economy, provide infrastructure plus education for di future.

Oga Buhari say, even though dis fight dey important, di pipo wey dey benefit from di corruption no go make di fight easy as dem get enough moni and dem go use am to fight back.

Im say corruption dey even threaten di kontri democracy and di election wey go happun for February as corruption police EFCC don already raise alarm on top how dem dey use moni wey dem kolobi take buy pipo vote.

Buhari go return after more than 100 days outside Nigeria

Referring to di recent drama wit di Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Samuel Nkanu Onnoghen, im say pesin wey criticise im goment war on corruption dey oppose im mission.

Presido Buhari also give accolade to achievement wey im goment don make.

E say dem bring back millions of dollars wey some politicians bin steal go oda kontris and dem use di moni empower di poorest Nigerians.

Dem also don cari some very rich pipo go court, but dis court cases still remain as dis big men lawyers continue to dey shift date wit hope say president wey fit understand dem go sooon enta office to save dem.