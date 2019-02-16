No be small vex kontri pipo vex afta Nigeria election office - di Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC postpone di 2019 general elections wey suppose hold today on Saturday, 16 February.

Part of di reasons why pipo dey vex na because dem don already postpone some tins wey dem suppose do on February 16 go anoda date.

See some of di tins wey pip postpone because of di election.

1. Wedding

Image copyright Toyin Image example "I don postpone my wedding go di Sunday afta di new election date"

Toyin and Chinelo for like do dia church wedding on February 16 but dem gats fix am for February 23 because of di Presidential elections wey suppose hold on Saturday.

Imagine di kain shock, frustration and confusion wey full dia mind wen dem hear say INEC don postpone di election to di date wen dem don alredi set for dia wedding.

"I don move my wedding to di Sunday afta di new election date but I dey fear say if kasala burst afta di election on February 23, e fit affect movement for my wedding." Toyin tell BBC Pidgin.

2. Burial

Some pipo wey bin move burial ceremony of dia loved ones because of di election wey suppose hold on Saturday go need to postpone am to anoda date again.

3. School resumption

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Unilag set resumption date as February 18 afta di elections wey suppose hold on February 16

Tertiary institutions don dey redi to resume full class work across Nigeria on Tuesday, 19 February afta di Academic Staff Union of Universities wey be union of goment university lecturers union call off dia almost three months strike.

But Solomon wey be student of University of Lagos tell BBC Pidgin say im know say dis election postponement go make some students no wan resume till afta di February 23 new election date.

Image example INEC bin postpone di election for early mor-mor around 2am today

4. School holiday

Some primary and secondary schools for Nigeria bin don give dia students holiday from Thursday 14 February until Tuesday 19 February to resume to make sure say tins don die down before dem come back to school.

Beatrice wey be one oga madam of one school inside Lagos, tell BBC Pidgin say she go need call her students and teachers to come school on Monday, 18 February as di election no hold again.

She dey worry say her teachers no go find am easy because she no say dem go don set oda plans for dat Monday.