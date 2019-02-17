Image copyright KOLA SULAIMON Image example INEC chairmo, Mahmood Yakubu

Head of Nigeria election office Mahmood Yakubu don admit say na one candidate of di kontrin ruling party be di contractor wey dey supply dem Permanent Voters Cards for di 2019 general elections.

Mohammed Musa, di Niger East senatorial district candidate for di All Progressives Congress - APC na im get di company wey dey supply di machines wey INEC dey use print di Permanent Voters Card.

"Yes I dey aware. Dat company don dey work wit di commission since 2011. I assure you say our system dey tight"

Prof. Yakubu wey be di Chairmo of Independent National Electoral Commission admit di mata as im dey respond to question from Osita Chidoka, former aviation minister wey represent Uche Secondus, di national chairman of di kontri main opposition Peoples Democratic Party wen e explain give 'key stakeholders' why dem postpone 16 February general elections by one week.

PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar bin tok say even though Musa get right to run for office no matter di kain business im dey do, e get as e be for am to dey supply sensitive INEC materials for election wey im dey contest for.

Oga Yakubu claim say di political stand of Musa no go make INEC do parshia.