INEC say Rivers State elections for some areas go happun again

Di Independent National Electoral Commission INEC say dem go reschedule election for areas wey results of di National Assembly elections dey inconclusive for Rivers State, southern Nigeria.

INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner for Rivers State, Obo Effanga tell di BBC say, "di Commission go take decision on di time wey we go reschedule di election and we go let pipo know."

From di results of elections wey INEC publish, election for two senatorial seats Rivers East and Rivers West and five federal constituencies wey be Asari Toru/Akuku Toru, Degema/Bonny, Ahoada West/Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni, Ikwerre/Emohua and Okrika/Ogu-Bolo, di results dey inconclusive.

Di reason be say election no hold at all-at all for places like Akuku Toru and Bonny local goment, while dem cancel di result for Ahoada West, Ikwerre, Okrika and Emohua Local goment area.

Meanwhile, di Peoples Democratic Party PDP naim win all di results wey dem declare for Rivers South East senatorial district as well as for Opobo/Nkoro, Etche/Omuma, Khana/Gokana, Obio Akpor, Port Harcourt 1, Port Harcourt 2, Abua Odual/Ahoada East and Eleme/Tai/Oyigbo federal constituencies for di State.