Image example Dumo Lulu-Briggs become Accord party Govnorship candidate afta im park im load comot from APC wey be di main opposition party for Rivers State.

Court on Thursday order INEC for Rivers State to replace di Accord Party Govnorship candidate name.

Justice E.A Obile of di Federal High Court pass order for afternoon say make di election office remove Dumo Lulu-Briggs name as di Governorship candidate of Accord Party and replaced wit am wit Precious Baritordoo.

For inside di di judgement, di judge say Lulu-Briggs no participate for primaries of Accord Party and therefore e no fit become di pesin wey go collect di Governorship ticket.

Already Supreme court don block APC from contesting di 9 March, Governorship Election.

We dey put eye to give more tori inside dis mata.

Dis kain tin bin happun to di Social Democratic Party presidential candidate Donald Duke for separate case before di 23 February presidential election.

Meanwhile INEC dey meet to discuss di lesson wey dem learn for di 2019 General Election wey happun 23 February.