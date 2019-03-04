Di join bodi union of lecturers for goment university inside Nigeria on Monday deny say dem dey go anoda three months.

Di lecturers union wey be di Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) bin make pipo para afta dem write for social media say dem dey reason to go anoda three months strike.

National president of of ASUU, Professor Biodun Ogunyemi don come out tok say dat one no be true and make pipo no mind dat kain tori.

ASUU bin go strike for November 2018 and e last for three months. Na on Thursday 7 February, 2019 na dem suspend di strike.