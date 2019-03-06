Ash Wednesday na holy day for some Christians all over di world wey dem dey use mark di beginning of Lent.

On dat day, Catholic and some oda orthodox church members go waka go dia church to collect ash in form of cross sign for dia forehead to remind dem say dem be dust and dem go still return to dust wen dem die.

As Ash Wednesday na di beginning of Lent, some Christians dey use di 40-day period for fasting, prayer and repentance.

You fit don dey hear about Ash Wednesday, see some tins wey you fit no even sabi about di day.

1. No chopping of meat

Image copyright Getty Images

One of di Ash Wednesday rules for Catholic Church na say members wey don reach 14 years and above no fit chop meat on dat day.

Any type of meat, weda na beef, pork, chicken or turkey and food wey dem use meat do like meatpie, shawarma and odas, dey forbidden to chop on Ash Wednesday.

2. Dem dey recycle di ash from di last lent

Di ash wey dem dey use on Ash Wednesday na from di palm leaves wey dem use celebrate Palm Sunday during di last Lent.

Some churches go save di palm fronds come burn am to use on Ash Wednesday.

3. No wish pesin "Happy Ash Wednesday"

"Happy Ash Wednesday" no be di kain greeting wey you suppose tell pesin wey carry ash cross for forehead even if you mean am well.

Dis na because some Catholics no dey like am sake of say di mood on Ash Wednesday no be celebration mood.