Nigeria Police ban illegal covering of motor plate number

Nigeria Inspector-General of Police on Wednesday ban di covering of plate number for moto wey no get di authority.

IGP Mohammed Adamu sama dis order afta dem receive report say some jaguda pipo go wan cover dia plate number to commit some kain wuruwuru on di Saturday, 9 February governorship elections for di kontri.

Di police also tok say covering of plate number witout permit from authority dey against di law, national safety and security.

Oga Adamu draw ear give all Commissioners of Police for different states make dem follow dis order, arrest and deal wit anybodi wey dem catch wit moto wey di plate number dey covered witout authorization.

Any security officer wey dey escort moto wit covered plate number go also enta one trouser wit police.