Image copyright Norwegian Image example Norwegian dey among di airlines wey by force to ground dia 737 Max fleet

Canada on Tuesday say dem no dey follow oda kontris to ban Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft.

Marc Garneau wey be Canada Minister of Transportation say dem dey redi to suspend flights if new informate come out say di aircraft get wahala.

Some kontries begin avoid di aeroplane afta one new Ethiopian Airlines 737 MAX 8 fall down minutes afta di plane take off from Addis Ababa to Nairobi, wey kill all 157 pipo wey dey on board.

Inside October 2018, na so one Lion Air jet of di same model crash inside Indonesia, wey kill 189 pipo wey dey on board.

Dis na kontris wey don suspend 737 MAX 8 aircraft

For Britain, UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) don ban di Boeing 737 MAX from operating inside all over UK airspace "as caution measure".

Countries including China, France and Germany don also grounded the jets.

However, US ogas say di 737 MAX 8 aircraft dem still safe to fly.

For Nigeria Sam Adurogboye wey be tok tok pesin for Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority tell BBC Pidgin say as of di moment, di plane no dey Nigeria.

Im say: "fit no fit take action on top wetin neva come di kontri and na even afta operators order planes na im di manufacturers dey make am," im tok.Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority say no airline operator for di kontri dey use di Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft.