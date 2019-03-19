Image copyright Stringer

Nigeria senate don pass bill to increase di national minimum wage to N30,000.

Di senate pass di bill on Tuesday afta dem receive report from di committee wey dey in charge of di national minimum wage mata.

For 2018, di House of Representatives bin pass di bill wey set N30,000 as minimum wage for both federal and state workers.

President Muhammadu Buhari bin send di bill for torch lighting afta di National Council of State bin approve am.

Senator Francis Alimikhena bin present di report of di Ad hoc committee on National Minimum Wage to di lawmakers and afta den, di lawmakers come share demselves into committee and begin to check di bill one by follow (clause by clause).

As dem dey chook mouth for di report, na so Senator Ahmed Lawan wey be majority leader from di ruling party say di Ad hoc Committee don keep dia promise to give Nigerians beta minimum wage.

And dat everybodi must appreciate di work wey di committee do and dat no be until workers threaten to go strike before goment suppose take action.

Oga Lawan explain say di Nigerian workers gaz know say as goment ready to pay dem well, dem also must do dia work well.

Afta di Senators pass di bill, di Senate President, Bukola Saraki hail di leaders of Nigeria labour union, come add say e no good for goment to wait until strike happun before dem give workers wetin dem truly deserve.

Senator Saraki also hail di committee for dia sharp work, di workers and Labour union wey dry fight for di minimum wage.

Na for January di House of Representatives also pass di new Minimum Wage bill even though council of state put di minimum wage for 27,000