Authorities for Zambia don ban one energy drink afta dem find out say e contain one ingredient wey dey inside Viagra - di melecine wey dey make men get erection.

For di end of last year, one man for Uganda bin complain say im private part no gree come down afta im drink di Energy Drink SX wey dem dey produce for Zambia.

Health authorities torchlight di mata come find out say di drink get Sildenafil Citrata wey be di main ingredient inside Viagra.

As at dat time, Zambia say dem sef go torchlight am.

"Di results from both Zimbabwe and South Africa show say true true, di Foods and Drugs Laboratory bin see Sildenafil Citrate", one statement wey di Zambian authorities release tok.

Di company wey dey do di drink, Revin Zambia neva comment.

For January, di company General Manger, Vikas Kapoor bin tell BBC say as far as im know, di energy drink no get any melecine inside.